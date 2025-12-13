Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Chicago

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

There will be just one change to the lineup of skaters for the St. Louis Blues as they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+, 101 ESPN).

Forward Matt Luff will draw back in for Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, who was assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday. He'll skate on the fourth line with Hugh McGing and Oskar Sundqvist.

Jim Montgomery confirmed Joel Hofer will get the start in net. The head coach also confirmed the defense will revert back to previous pairings after a change for Thursday's game, a 7-2 loss in Nashville.

"We talk about playing for each other and we talked about the last two wins we had," Montgomery said about the message to his team before tonight's game.

"By no means were they Picassos in Montreal or Ottawa, but you could feel on the bench - and even talking to people and fans in St. Louis, Blues fans - you could tell that the desperation playing for each other was very evident," Montgomery said. "And in the last two games I think it was very evident that it wasn't at that same standard."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter - Dalibor Dvorsky - Robby Fabbri
Hugh McGing - Oskar Sundqvist - Matt Luff

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker - Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

