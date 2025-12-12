Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Pavel Buchnevich continues to be a key driver for the Blues at both ends of the ice. He picked up his 10th and 11th assists of the season on Tuesday against Boston and now has nine points (3g, 6a) in his last 11 games. Buchnevich’s 11 assists rank second on the team, and his 16 points sit tied for third. He also leads the Blues in power-play ice time per game (2:39) and ranks second among forwards in shorthanded usage (1:28), further highlighting the trust he’s earned in all situations.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Tyler Bertuzzi enters tonight’s matchup on a hot streak, scoring in back-to-back games and continuing what’s been a strong start to his season. The 30-year-old forward has racked up 26 points (16g, 10a) through 27 games, providing a consistent scoring punch for Chicago. With his blend of grit, finishing ability and net-front presence, Bertuzzi remains a key player to watch in this matchup.

BLUE NOTES

Robert Thomas has three goals in his last two games and leads the Blues with 21 points (7g, 14a).

The Blues have 727 hits this season, which ranks fourth in the NHL.

UPCOMING GAMES