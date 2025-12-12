Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues return to Enterprise Center to open a four-game holiday homestand and looking to bounce back after a loss in Nashville. Despite battling injuries and integrating new faces into the lineup, St. Louis has shown resilience and flashes of strong depth throughout this stretch. As the Blues prepare to face the rival Chicago Blackhawks, they'll aim to turn the page and capitalize on this extended stay at Enterprise Center.

🕒 When: Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 11-14-7
  • Power Play: 19.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 77.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.53 / 3.56
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 28.0
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 51.6
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
  • Record: 13-11-6
  • PP: 22.2 percent
  • PK: 83.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.97 / 2.97
  • Shots for / against per game: 25.4 / 30.6
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 46.5

CHI@STL: Holloway ties the score

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Blackhawks meet for the second of four matchups this season, with Chicago taking the first meeting Oct. 15 at Enterprise Center. Despite that setback, the Blues have recently controlled the rivalry, winning five straight before their most recent loss and posting a 7-2-0 record in their last nine games against Chicago. Since Apr. 3, 2019, the Blues are an impressive 16-3-2 against the Blackhawks, including a 10-2-1 mark at home dating back to 2018 and wins in four of their last five at Enterprise Center. Offensively, Cam Fowler led St. Louis with three goals against Chicago since last season, while Brayden Schenn’s four assists and Dylan Holloway’s five points pace the group.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 15 vs. CHI | CHI 8, STL 3

Dec. 12 vs. CHI, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 7 at CHI, 8:30 p.m. CT

Apr. 11 at CHI, 4 p.m. CT

STL@MTL: Buchnevich regains the lead for STL

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Pavel Buchnevich continues to be a key driver for the Blues at both ends of the ice. He picked up his 10th and 11th assists of the season on Tuesday against Boston and now has nine points (3g, 6a) in his last 11 games. Buchnevich’s 11 assists rank second on the team, and his 16 points sit tied for third. He also leads the Blues in power-play ice time per game (2:39) and ranks second among forwards in shorthanded usage (1:28), further highlighting the trust he’s earned in all situations.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Tyler Bertuzzi enters tonight’s matchup on a hot streak, scoring in back-to-back games and continuing what’s been a strong start to his season. The 30-year-old forward has racked up 26 points (16g, 10a) through 27 games, providing a consistent scoring punch for Chicago. With his blend of grit, finishing ability and net-front presence, Bertuzzi remains a key player to watch in this matchup.

BLUE NOTES

  • Robert Thomas has three goals in his last two games and leads the Blues with 21 points (7g, 14a).
  • The Blues have 727 hits this season, which ranks fourth in the NHL.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 15 - Blues vs. Predators
  • Dec. 17 - Blues vs. Jets
  • Dec. 18 - Blues vs. Rangers

