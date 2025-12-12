Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

The Blues return to Enterprise Center to open a four-game holiday homestand and looking to bounce back after a loss in Nashville. Despite battling injuries and integrating new faces into the lineup, St. Louis has shown resilience and flashes of strong depth throughout this stretch. As the Blues prepare to face the rival Chicago Blackhawks, they'll aim to turn the page and capitalize on this extended stay at Enterprise Center.
🕒 When: Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com