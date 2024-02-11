Krug has 5 assists, Blues cruise past Canadiens 

Brayden Schenn made it 2-0 at 5:05 when he redirected Colton Parayko’s slap shot from the point past Allen.

Suzuki cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:23 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Juraj Slafkovsky.

Kyrou put the Blues up 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:20 when he put in a rebound at the left post off Thomas’ shot from the point.

Nathan Walker scored a snap shot from the right circle at 17:49 of the second period to push it to 4-1.

Thomas’ power-play goal 31 seconds into the third period, a wrist shot from the high slot, put the Blues up 5-1.

David Savard’s wrist shot from the slot deflected off Joel Armia in front to make it 5-2 at 3:06.

Jake Neighbours put in a rebound in front off Krug’s wrist shot from the left point on the power play to extend the lead to 6-2 at 7:14.

Kyrou put a wrist shot from the slot over the net, but it bounced in off Allen’s skate after hitting the end boards for the 7-2 final at 15:33.

“It’s never fun to get run out of the building, especially yours,” Struble said. “I thought there were a lot of bad bounces too that went against us, but it’s not an excuse. You’ve just got to keep going, tomorrow’s a new day.”

NOTES: Blues forward Sammy Blais was given a five-minute major boarding and a match penalty at 5:18 of the first for a hit on Montreal defenseman Jordan Harris behind the Canadiens net. Harris left the game, did not return and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. … Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle left the game and did not return after he was hit by Marco Scandella with 1:37 remaining in the third period. There was no update after the game. … Krug is the second defenseman to have five assists in a game this season after Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins had six assists in a 7-0 win at the New York Islanders on Dec. 27. … Canadiens forward Cole Caufield ended a career-best 11-game point streak (six goals, eight assists). … The Canadiens placed forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard on injured reserve Sunday because of an upper-body he sustained in a collision with Armia on Saturday. … Montreal forward Joshua Roy had one shot on goal in 12:00 of ice time after he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Saturday.