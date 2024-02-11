MONTREAL -- Torey Krug had five assists for the St. Louis Blues in a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sunday.
Krug has 5 assists, Blues cruise past Canadiens
Thomas gets 4 points for St. Louis, which has won 7 of 8; Suzuki extends point streak to 7 for Montreal
Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists, Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for St. Louis (28-21-2), which has won seven of its past eight games.
“I think we’re really coming together on the ice as a group,” Kyrou said. “We’re really playing for each other out there and we kind of just all have a little swagger right now, a little confidence going, which definitely helps as well.”
The Blues won 3-1 at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and have outscored their opponents 10-3 while sweeping the first two games of a road trip that concludes at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
“We’re playing the right way and everyone’s chipping in,” Thomas said. “It doesn’t matter the night, someone seems to step up every night and that’s what you need coming down to tough games.”
Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games (five goals, six assists), and Jake Allen made 29 saves for Montreal (21-23-8), which is 2-5-1 in its past eight games, including a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
The Blues scored three power-play goals in 10 opportunities.
“You can’t give that power play that many looks, and they executed pretty well against us,” Suzuki said.
Krug set Blues records for most assists and most points by a defenseman in one game.
“They were giving us a lot of room up top for (Thomas) and Torey to kind of just get the middle and try to get some shots,” Kyrou said. “We were shooting the puck, we were getting good lanes there, so we were getting good bounces as well.”
Alexey Toropchenko scored 25 seconds into the first period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone, drove down the right side and pulled the puck back between his legs to deke around Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble before cutting across the goalmouth and stuffing the puck around Allen’s right pad.
“A pretty sweet goal,” Thomas said. “There’s no better way to start the game. You try and start the game and get momentum for your team, and he comes out and scores a highlight reel goal.”
Brayden Schenn made it 2-0 at 5:05 when he redirected Colton Parayko’s slap shot from the point past Allen.
Suzuki cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:23 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Juraj Slafkovsky.
Kyrou put the Blues up 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:20 when he put in a rebound at the left post off Thomas’ shot from the point.
Nathan Walker scored a snap shot from the right circle at 17:49 of the second period to push it to 4-1.
Thomas’ power-play goal 31 seconds into the third period, a wrist shot from the high slot, put the Blues up 5-1.
David Savard’s wrist shot from the slot deflected off Joel Armia in front to make it 5-2 at 3:06.
Jake Neighbours put in a rebound in front off Krug’s wrist shot from the left point on the power play to extend the lead to 6-2 at 7:14.
Kyrou put a wrist shot from the slot over the net, but it bounced in off Allen’s skate after hitting the end boards for the 7-2 final at 15:33.
“It’s never fun to get run out of the building, especially yours,” Struble said. “I thought there were a lot of bad bounces too that went against us, but it’s not an excuse. You’ve just got to keep going, tomorrow’s a new day.”
NOTES: Blues forward Sammy Blais was given a five-minute major boarding and a match penalty at 5:18 of the first for a hit on Montreal defenseman Jordan Harris behind the Canadiens net. Harris left the game, did not return and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. … Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle left the game and did not return after he was hit by Marco Scandella with 1:37 remaining in the third period. There was no update after the game. … Krug is the second defenseman to have five assists in a game this season after Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins had six assists in a 7-0 win at the New York Islanders on Dec. 27. … Canadiens forward Cole Caufield ended a career-best 11-game point streak (six goals, eight assists). … The Canadiens placed forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard on injured reserve Sunday because of an upper-body he sustained in a collision with Armia on Saturday. … Montreal forward Joshua Roy had one shot on goal in 12:00 of ice time after he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Saturday.