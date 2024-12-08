McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Leon Draisaitl had two assists, and Zach Hyman scored his third goal in two games since returning from an undisclosed injury for the Oilers (15-10-2), who have won five of their past six. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

“St. Louis is a good team, they’ve got some amazing players that know how to find guys, and they’ve got a lot of speed too,” Skinner said. “So, they were able to catch us a couple times a little bit too often in the slot than we’d probably like, but at the same time, it’s a good hockey club over there that knows how to make plays.

“Being able to snuff it out, especially in the third period, I think is a really good tell of our maturity level.”

Dylan Holloway scored against his former team, and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues (13-13-2), who came in with a five-game point streak (4-0-1). Jordan Binnington made 17 saves.

“It felt different. It’s definitely a different experience when you go up against your former team,” Holloway said. “I built some good relationships with the guys and the staff and everybody in Oil Country. It was definitely a little different, but at the same time, it was exciting and I just wish we got the ‘W’ tonight.”