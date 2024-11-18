Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Necas has 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) during the streak.

“He’s certainly driving the ship for us, there’s no doubt about it,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Pretty much on a nightly basis, so it’s very, very good to see.”

Eric Robinson had a goal and two assists, and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes (13-4-0), who have won 11 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to seven games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves.

Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues (8-10-1), who are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Joel Hofer made 20 saves.

“I thought we competed hard. I thought we had a good start,” St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. “We’ve got to clean up some of the mistakes. Still, I can’t fault the effort. Offensively, we had a lot of good chances. We’ve got to bear down and finish them.”

Neighbours gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:05 of the first period. Jordan Kyrou forced a turnover on Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere in the Carolina defensive zone before feeding Neighbours for a tap-in at the top of the crease.

“I thought we outplayed them. I thought we deserved better,” Neighbours said. “I think the difference at the end of the day is that they scored on their chances and we didn’t.”