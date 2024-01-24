CALGARY -- Brandon Saad scored his second goal with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames
Forward gets 2nd goal with 48 seconds left, Binnington makes 32 saves for St. Louis
Saad’s shot from the top of the slot deflected off Calgary defenseman Jordan Oesterle and in at 19:12.
"Really, I was just trying to move him side to side and shoot through a screen, and it found a way in for me," Saad said. "Not too much besides that. Just trying to use the 'D' as a screen, and thankfully it went in."
Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored, and Nick Leddy had three assists for the Blues (23-20-2), who have won consecutive games after a three-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.
"I think this was our biggest game of the year so far," Kyrou said. "It was a great effort by us in the third period to come back, but obviously, I think we can play a lot better in the first 40 [minutes], and that's everyone. But it was a great effort to come back. Huge, huge two points for sure."
Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Weegar and Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames (21-21-5), who have lost three straight after a season-long four-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.
"You want to stick around and be in the hunt and be in the mix," said Markstrom, who was playing his first game after missing three because of a lower-body injury. "Tonight was a tough one."
Schenn stole the puck from Weegar and scored on a short-handed breakaway at 17:13 of the second period to pull St. Louis within 3-2, and Kyrou tied it 3-3 at 6:56 of the third when he skated out of the corner and shot past Markstrom from the slot.
"It's focus and preparation," Weegar said. "We talked about that at the beginning of the year. We came out slow. We had a great second period. It was going our way. Third period, it's still going our way. It was back and forth. They tied it up. That's okay. We're 3-3. We can go to overtime and get a point and get two points, and just a tough bounce there. That was tough at the end."
Weegar gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 11:38 of the first period with a wrist shot near side from the left face-off circle.
Saad tied it 1-1 at 8:27 of the second period with a wrist shot past the blocker from inside the left circle.
Hanifin’s slap shot from the left side put the Flames back up 2-1 at 11:13.
Sharangovich scored on a wrist shot off the rush past Binnington's blocker to extend the lead to 3-1 at 12:17.
The two Calgary goals came after Markstrom made a stick save on Saad's short-handed breakaway at 9:48.
"These are big games," Schenn said. "We're trying to build into the All-Star break (Feb. 1-4) here and give ourselves a chance where we can just sit back and come hungry after the break. These are big wins, four-point games, teams you need to beat in order to climb the standings. Gutsy comeback win. It was nice that it was regulation as well."
NOTES: Leddy’s three assists were the second most in a game by a Blues defensemen. … St. Louis has two wins in 20 games when trailing after 40 minutes this season. ... Schenn’s first short-handed goal in 903 NHL games moves St. Louis into a tie for the NHL lead with 11 short-handed goals (Dallas Stars). ... Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist had two blocked shots in 12:39 of ice time in his 400th NHL game. … Weeger tied Al MacInnis (1987-88) and Phil Housley (1995-96) as the only defensemen in Flames history with 10 even-strength goals through the first 47 games of a season.