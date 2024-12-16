St. Louis awarded 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

This marks the second time St. Louis is hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the last time coming in 2006 with the likes of Sasha Cohen and Johnny Weir winning national titles before going on to Olympic fame, ironically at another Olympic Games in Italy (Turin). The Gateway City will again host the best skaters in the nation, headlined by Amber Glenn, Ilia Malinin and Madison Chock and Evan Bates. All four skaters won gold at the International Skating Union Grand Prix in France this month, marking the first time Team USA has secured gold in three senior disciplines at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2024.

“We are excited for the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships to return to St. Louis, exactly 20 years after the 2006 Olympic Team was named in this same city,” said Sam Auxier, U.S. Figure Skating president and acting CEO. “The U.S. Championships, in an Olympic year, is one of the most pressure-packed, exciting events as we finalize our nomination for the 2026 Olympic team. Plus, Enterprise Center, which is a state-of-the-art sports facility, is located in the heart of downtown and therefore offers both fans and athletes alike an incredible experience.”

Celebrating its 30th year, Enterprise Center has been transformed with comprehensive renovations and upgrades and is well-suited to host this marquee event.

“Having the best skaters in the nation compete for national championships and a place on the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team at Enterprise Center is tremendously exciting for us and our region,” said St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center President & CEO Chris Zimmerman. “We are so grateful for the partnership we have with the St. Louis Sports Commission and look forward to working with U.S. Figure Skating staff to provide an exceptional venue atmosphere for the athletes, coaches, and fans in January 2026.”