St. Louis awarded 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Week-long event to be held at Enterprise Center; Will culminate with the naming of U.S. Olympic Figure Skating team ahead of Winter Games in Italy.

EC
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS - For the nation’s top figure skaters, the road to the Winter Olympic Games in Italy goes through St. Louis. U.S. Figure Skating announced today St. Louis will host the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the final qualifier before the selection of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina. The Championships, set to take place at Enterprise Center Jan. 5 – 11, 2026, is the most prestigious national figure skating event with champions crowned in the women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance events across the championship and junior levels, as well as novice pairs and ice dance.

“It has been at the top of our list to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships back to St. Louis, so we are absolutely ecstatic to be hosting the event in 2026 and grateful to U.S. Figure Skating for the opportunity,” said Sports Commission President Marc Schreiber. “As America’s first Olympic city, it’s especially meaningful for St. Louis to be the Championships’ site in an Olympic year and be able to cheer on our nation’s top figure skaters just weeks before the Winter Games. We look forward to working with our colleagues at Enterprise Center and U.S. Figure Skating to produce an outstanding event and a fabulous experience for the athletes, officials and fans.”

Amber Glenn takes center ice as the headliner of the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis.

This marks the second time St. Louis is hosting the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the last time coming in 2006 with the likes of Sasha Cohen and Johnny Weir winning national titles before going on to Olympic fame, ironically at another Olympic Games in Italy (Turin). The Gateway City will again host the best skaters in the nation, headlined by Amber Glenn, Ilia Malinin and Madison Chock and Evan Bates. All four skaters won gold at the International Skating Union Grand Prix in France this month, marking the first time Team USA has secured gold in three senior disciplines at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2024.

“We are excited for the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships to return to St. Louis, exactly 20 years after the 2006 Olympic Team was named in this same city,” said Sam Auxier, U.S. Figure Skating president and acting CEO. “The U.S. Championships, in an Olympic year, is one of the most pressure-packed, exciting events as we finalize our nomination for the 2026 Olympic team. Plus, Enterprise Center, which is a state-of-the-art sports facility, is located in the heart of downtown and therefore offers both fans and athletes alike an incredible experience.”

Celebrating its 30th year, Enterprise Center has been transformed with comprehensive renovations and upgrades and is well-suited to host this marquee event.

“Having the best skaters in the nation compete for national championships and a place on the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team at Enterprise Center is tremendously exciting for us and our region,” said St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center President & CEO Chris Zimmerman. “We are so grateful for the partnership we have with the St. Louis Sports Commission and look forward to working with U.S. Figure Skating staff to provide an exceptional venue atmosphere for the athletes, coaches, and fans in January 2026.”

In addition to Enterprise Center serving as the main competition arena, the St. Louis Organizing Committee has proposed utilizing the Centene Community Ice Center as the event’s practice venue. The facility in St. Louis County will also host the National High-Performance Development Team Camp, which will take place the three days following the Championships and include approximately 250 participants.

St. Louis’ successful bid for the Championships was submitted by the St. Louis Sports Commission. The privately-funded nonprofit organization will spearhead the event’s local organizing committee. The Sports Commission has designated two St. Louis sports legends to co-chair the LOC – Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Frank Viverito. Joyner-Kersee is St. Louis’ most decorated Olympian, having won six medals – three golds, one silver and two bronze – at the Summer Olympics. Viverito, who retired as president of the Sports Commission at the end of 2022 and now serves as its chief advisory officer, was at the organization’s helm for 27 years – including when St. Louis last hosted the Championships in 2006.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships feature 180 athletes competing in four skating disciplines: women’s singles, men’s singles, pairs and ice dance. The event attracts fans from across the nation and is broadcast by NBC with all championship events streamed live on Peacock. All-session tickets will go on sale in mid-January. For more information about the event, visit this link.

News Feed

Kyrou scores again, Blues hold off Rangers

Duchene scores in OT, gives Stars win against Blues

Blues acquire Fowler in trade with Anaheim

Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Toropchenko loses practice shootout, faces repercussions

Blues announce initiatives for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Dec. 12

McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Blues defeat Flames in OT, extend point streak to 5

Binnington, Parayko to represent Canada at NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Kyrou scores twice, Blues hand Jets 4th straight loss

Affleck to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Michkov scores in OT to lift Flyers past Blues

Broberg activated from injured reserve

Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Binnington becomes Blues all-time wins leader

Hitchcock, Zimmerman to receive Jack Buck Awards

Montgomery calls events that led him to coaching Blues, ‘crazy, crazy’