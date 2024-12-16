St. Louis awarded 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

ST. LOUIS - For the nation’s top figure skaters, the road to the Winter Olympic Games in Italy goes through St. Louis. U.S. Figure Skating announced today St. Louis will host the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the final qualifier before the selection of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina. The Championships, set to take place at Enterprise Center Jan. 5 – 11, 2026, is the most prestigious national figure skating event with champions crowned in the women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance events across the championship and junior levels, as well as novice pairs and ice dance.
“It has been at the top of our list to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships back to St. Louis, so we are absolutely ecstatic to be hosting the event in 2026 and grateful to U.S. Figure Skating for the opportunity,” said Sports Commission President Marc Schreiber. “As America’s first Olympic city, it’s especially meaningful for St. Louis to be the Championships’ site in an Olympic year and be able to cheer on our nation’s top figure skaters just weeks before the Winter Games. We look forward to working with our colleagues at Enterprise Center and U.S. Figure Skating to produce an outstanding event and a fabulous experience for the athletes, officials and fans.”