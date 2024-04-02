Snuggerud to remain with Gophers for another season

snuggerud_jimmy_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong released the following statement after Jimmy Snuggerud announced his decision to remain at the University of Minnesota for another season:

“After talking to Jimmy and his family the past couple days, the organization fully supports his decision to commit to another season at the University of Minnesota. We look forward to watching his continued development towards becoming a solid contributor for the St. Louis Blues in the future by playing a lead role for the Golden Gophers against top college competition next year."

