Scott Credit Union renews partnership with Blues for 5 years

Scott Credit Union (SCU) is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with the St. Louis Blues, extending their relationship for the next five years, through the 2028-29 season. This continued collaboration reflects SCU's commitment to supporting the St. Louis community and its dedication to bringing fans closer to the action.

Through this renewed partnership, SCU will continue to be the exclusive debit and credit card sponsor for the St. Louis Blues, offering unique benefits to cardholders. Blues fans who hold an SCU Blues debit or credit card will enjoy exclusive discounts, access to special events, and a range of promotions designed to elevate their experience throughout the hockey season.

"We are thrilled to extend our multi-year partnership with the St. Louis Blues," said Frank Padak, President and CEO of Scott Credit Union. "This partnership is a great example of how SCU works to create meaningful connections within our community, and we're proud to continue offering exclusive benefits to our members and Blues fans."

While many of the elements of the sponsorship with the Blues will not change, SCU is excited to become the presenting sponsor of the Blues Kids Club, a program dedicated to engaging young fans and fostering the next generation of hockey enthusiasts. As the presenting sponsor, SCU is committed to providing memorable and fun opportunities for kids, both on and off the ice. Through special events like Louie’s Birthday Celebration, children will have the chance to connect with their favorite team.

“The Blues are extremely grateful to welcome Scott Credit Union as the new presenting sponsor of the Blues Kids Club and to have their support for our efforts to introduce hockey to aspiring young fans throughout the bi-state region,” said Randy Girsch, Executive Director of Blues For Kids. “Across the St. Louis area and southwestern Illinois, we are proud to join with SCU through our shared values to provide those communities with engaging initiatives that provide entertainment and enrichment to our fans.”

The renewed partnership underscores SCU’s commitment to supporting the St. Louis Blues and their fans while strengthening ties within the local community. SCU looks forward to celebrating more victories, creating unforgettable moments, and engaging with Blues fans across the region — so together, we can proudly say: Let’s go Blues!

About Scott Credit Union

Scott Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given back millions of dollars to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the years.

Scott Credit Union currently has 24 locations; 22 locations in metro St. Louis including: Affton, MO; Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO; Belleville, IL (two branches); Breese, IL; Collinsville, IL; Columbia, IL; Crestwood, MO; Edwardsville, IL (two branches); Fairview Heights, IL; Ferguson, MO; Highland, IL; Ladue, MO; Lebanon, IL; Mascoutah, IL; O’Fallon, IL; Trenton, IL; Troy, IL; Scott Air Force Base in Illinois; Waterloo, IL; and Wood River, IL; and two branches in the Chicago area in Evergreen Park, IL; and at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

For details on opening accounts or starting a career at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org.