Schenn set to play in 1,000th NHL game

Brayden Schenn will become the 403rd player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 games milestone when the St. Louis Blues visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday night (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Schenn, who was drafted in 2009 and has dressed for the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and the Blues - will have his wife, Kelsey, and parents, Jeff and Rita, in town for the game.

“I’m very fortunate and lucky, and very thankful to be in this position,” Schenn said. “Family is a huge thing to help get you here, but once you're in the NHL, you have to have teammates that support you and coaches that support you and teammates and organizations (that support you). It's an accomplishment I’m proud of.”

Schenn, 33, is in his eighth season with the Blues and 16th season overall. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has recorded 272 goals and 397 assists (669 points) in the regular-season. He was named the 24th captain in Blues history in 2023 and helped the team capture its first Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

And if those weren’t enough accomplishments to be proud of - his brother, Luke, also reached the 1,000 games milestone earlier this season, making the Schenn brothers the only siblings in NHL history to accomplish the feat in the same season.

“As you go throughout your career, there are so many ups and downs,” Brayden said. “You look back on your career and people think it’s uphill all the way. You have to go through a lot on a daily basis, and you have to rely on a lot of people around you. That’s just the reality of it."

“You don’t think about 1,000 games… you look back on it,” he added. “You embrace the grind, embrace the ups and downs of how good this league is and how many good players there are. It’s a special league to be part of.”