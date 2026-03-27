Holloway wins it with 3 seconds left in OT, Blues top Sharks

Holloway also had an assist, Dalibor Dvorsky scored, and Joel Hofer made 24 saves for the Blues (30-30-11), who are 9-1-2 their past 12 games and moved six points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

“It was a difficult game, there wasn’t much rhythm to it,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I don’t know why, but I don’t think there were two consecutive passes all night long by either team, but you know what, I love the way our team is maturing. That game tonight, we win because we stuck with our defensive principles. We struggled for a while to manage the puck, but then we found it and we’re doing things, showing signs of becoming a good game management team, which is going to give you a lot of wins, especially nights like tonight where you don’t think you have your A game.”

Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks (32-31-7), who have lost six straight (0-5-1), having been outscored 29-12 during that stretch, and remained six points behind Nashville for the second wild card.

Yaroslav Askarov saved all 11 shots he faced but left the game at 9:06 of the second period due to an undisclosed injury he sustained when Blues forward Nathan Walker was shoved into the net by Vincent Desharnais. Askarov, who had missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury, was replaced by Nedeljkovic, who made 10 saves in relief.

“I liked our game,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “I thought we did some really good things tonight. Hopefully a step in the right direction.

“Details were good. We had seven chances 5-on-5 against, that’s pretty good. We should win those games. Frustrating with the result, but a step in the right direction.”

Dvorsky gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 17:19 of the second period after Jimmy Snuggerud chipped a puck in to Holloway behind the net. Holloway tried to come out and put a backhand shot on goal, but the puck slipped off his stick to Dvorsky in the slot, who finished the quick snap shot past Nedeljkovic.

“Right place, right time,” Dvorsky said. “Good job by ‘Snuggy’ rimming it back. I don’t know if it rolled off (Holloway’s) stick. I thought it was a pass, but great job by ‘Holly’ and I just shot it. I’m happy it went in, so good job by the whole line.”