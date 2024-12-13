Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Georgiev was traded to the Sharks, along with forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

"I'm pretty happy with the effort," Georgiev said. "I need to track the goals on video but felt like I was in the right places a lot. ... I tried to enjoy it a lot and just keep battling to the end here and go the job done.

"I'm super happy for [Kovalenko]. He's such a skilled player. I'm glad he's getting the opportunity and got the most out of it today, for sure. It's going to be fun playing with him again here."

Kovalenko had three assists for his first points with San Jose, and Jake Walman had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (11-16-5), who ended a three-game losing streak to close out a six-game road trip (3-3-0).

"It was really important (to close the road trip with a win)," Celebrini said. "We didn't play as good as we wanted to the last couple games. I felt like tonight, we did a good job of sticking to our identity."