Saad activated, Texier placed on IR

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated forward Brandon Saad and placed forward Alexandre Texier on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The Blues will host the Minnesota Wild for their 2024-25 home opener on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Enterprise Center. Prior to the game, the Blues will host the 2024 Opening Night Rally from 2:30 – 4:45 p.m. at Union Station as part of Face-Off Week presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers. After the rally, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. for the pregame show and introductions of the 2024-25 Blues.

For additional information on Face-Off Week as well as to learn about all of the available ticket options for the 2024-25 season, fans should visit stlouisblues.com.