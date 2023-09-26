News Feed

Projected Lineup: Sept. 26 vs. Columbus

binnington_butterfly_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Brayden Schenn, Kevin Hayes, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington are among the players expected to make their first appearance of the 2023 preseason on Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

Tickets for the game are available now at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can stream the game live on the Bally Sports app (requires a subscription to Bally Sports Midwest through your pay TV provider or an online subscription to Bally Sports+).

Below is a projected lineup based on Tuesday's morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center -

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nick Ritchie
Mackenzie MacEachern - Tanner Dickinson - Drew Callin

Defense

Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk
Nick Leddy - Marco Scandella
Marc-Andre Gaudet - Michael Buchinger

Goalies

Jordan Binnington
Malcolm Subban

