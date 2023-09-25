News Feed

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Blues fall to Coyotes in Wichita

Blues beat Coyotes in preseason opener

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

Blues, Blue Jackets set for preseason matchup

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues split their opening two preseason contests with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, winning 3-2 at Enterprise Center but falling 5-1 on the road at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Pavel Buchnevich, Oskar Sundqvist, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko each scored for the Blues in the split-squad games.

Tuesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets is expected to feature preseason debuts for captain Brayden Schenn, Kevin Hayes, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington.

Tickets for the game are still available online at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can watch the game live in the Bally Sports app (with a TV provider subscription to Bally Sports Midwest or an online subscription to Bally Sports+) or listen live to Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale on 101 ESPN.

Live audio will also be available in the Blues App.

GAME LINEUP

Forwards: Sammy Blais, Drew Callin, Tanner Dickinson, Kevin Hayes, Kasperi Kapanen, Mackenzie MacEachern, Nick Ritchie, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Alexey Toropchenko, Jakub Vrana.

Defense: Michael Buchinger, Justin Faulk, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Nick Leddy, Scott Perunovich, Marco Scandella.

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Malcolm Subban.