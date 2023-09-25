Blues, Blue Jackets set for preseason matchup

The St. Louis Blues split their opening two preseason contests with the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, winning 3-2 at Enterprise Center but falling 5-1 on the road at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Pavel Buchnevich, Oskar Sundqvist, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko each scored for the Blues in the split-squad games.

Tuesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets is expected to feature preseason debuts for captain Brayden Schenn, Kevin Hayes, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington.

Tickets for the game are still available online at ticketmaster.com. Fans in the St. Louis viewing area can watch the game live in the Bally Sports app (with a TV provider subscription to Bally Sports Midwest or an online subscription to Bally Sports+) or listen live to Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale on 101 ESPN.

Live audio will also be available in the Blues App.

GAME LINEUP

Forwards: Sammy Blais, Drew Callin, Tanner Dickinson, Kevin Hayes, Kasperi Kapanen, Mackenzie MacEachern, Nick Ritchie, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Alexey Toropchenko, Jakub Vrana.

Defense: Michael Buchinger, Justin Faulk, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Nick Leddy, Scott Perunovich, Marco Scandella.

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Malcolm Subban.