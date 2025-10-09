Projected Lineup: Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota

10-8-25projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are set to begin a new season on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Wild in the 2025-26 season opener at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.

A new season brings renewed excitement and expectations - the Blues are looking to build on last season's 96-point campaign that saw a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a two-year absence.

New faces in the lineup include center Pius Suter, a 29-year-old Swiss center who set career highs in goals (25) and points (46) last season with the Vancouver Canucks. Suter, who will wear No. 22, is expected to start the season centering Jake Neighbours and Mathieu Joseph on the third line. Veteran center Nick Bjugstad also joins the lineup, centering Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker to begin the season. Bjugstad - a 760-game veteran who has played for Florida, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Arizona, Edmonton and Utah - signed a two-year contract with the Blues after Radek Faksa departed for Dallas via free agency.

The other new face is on defense. Logan Mailloux, a promising 22-year-old defenseman, comes to the Blues in an offseason trade with Montreal. He figures to slot into the third defense pairing with Tyler Tucker for Thursday's game.

Oskar Sundqvist will not be in the lineup after sustaining a lower-body injury Sunday in practice.

Below is a projected lineup based on Thursday's morning skate at Enterprise Center. Fans are encouraged to drop by the Opening Night Rally at Union Station beginning at 3 p.m. before getting inside Enterprise Center for warm-ups and a new pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Pius Suter - Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Logan Mailloux

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

News Feed

Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge

Easterseals Midwest named multi-year partner of the Blues

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Sundqvist week-to-week with lower-body injury

Blues present new food offerings for 2025-26 season

Blues set with 23-man Opening Night roster

Skinner assigned to Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network announces enhanced features, coverage ahead of Blues season

Kerber, Marxkors team up to host Offside Hockey on Matrix Midwest

Blues turning up the volume for Opening Night

Blues assign 5 players to Springfield

Steen added to Team Sweden management for 2026 Olympics

Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space

WNBA's Sophie Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

Luff, Schueneman assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 20 from training camp roster

Fowler agrees to 3-year extension with Blues

Opening Night Rally set for Oct. 9