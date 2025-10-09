Projected Lineup: Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota

The St. Louis Blues are set to begin a new season on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Wild in the 2025-26 season opener at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.

A new season brings renewed excitement and expectations - the Blues are looking to build on last season's 96-point campaign that saw a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a two-year absence.

New faces in the lineup include center Pius Suter, a 29-year-old Swiss center who set career highs in goals (25) and points (46) last season with the Vancouver Canucks. Suter, who will wear No. 22, is expected to start the season centering Jake Neighbours and Mathieu Joseph on the third line. Veteran center Nick Bjugstad also joins the lineup, centering Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker to begin the season. Bjugstad - a 760-game veteran who has played for Florida, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Arizona, Edmonton and Utah - signed a two-year contract with the Blues after Radek Faksa departed for Dallas via free agency.

The other new face is on defense. Logan Mailloux, a promising 22-year-old defenseman, comes to the Blues in an offseason trade with Montreal. He figures to slot into the third defense pairing with Tyler Tucker for Thursday's game.

Oskar Sundqvist will not be in the lineup after sustaining a lower-body injury Sunday in practice.

Below is a projected lineup based on Thursday's morning skate at Enterprise Center. Fans are encouraged to drop by the Opening Night Rally at Union Station beginning at 3 p.m. before getting inside Enterprise Center for warm-ups and a new pregame show at 6:30 p.m.