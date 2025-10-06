Blues turning up the volume for Opening Night

When the lights go down just after warm-ups on Opening Night, Enterprise Center will sound a little louder — and a lot more rock and roll.

This year’s pregame show, premiering before the St. Louis Blues take the ice against the Minnesota Wild for the season opener on Oct. 9, marks the third chapter in the team’s Rhythm & Blues open video series — and this time, it’s going electric.

The Blues are cranking the amps, flipping the cassette, and dropping the loudest season-opening show in team history — a full-blown rock and roll revival that’s set to shake the building before the team hits the ice.

“What started with Marquise Knox and Meet Me in St. Louis has now evolved into something bigger, louder, and grittier,” said Trevor Nickerson, Vice President and Executive Producer of Blue Note Productions. “We wanted to bring fans something that feels true to St. Louis — a story that hits you in the chest the moment it starts.”

The new open show unfolds to a brand-new cover of Black Sabbath’s legendary “War Pigs,” created by 2WEI, a German production team known for their cinematic remixes. The Blues partnered with longtime local rock station KSHE 95 to celebrate St. Louis’ shared roots in music and rebellion — and to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne, whose iconic Blues jersey photo has become part of team lore.

“Someone mentioned Ozzy, and it just clicked,” Nickerson said, recalling how the concept for the new open came about. “KSHE 95 and the Blues share the same birthday. We came in at the same time. Ozzy’s been tied to our history. War Pigs just felt right — it had the bite, the beat, and the energy we wanted.”