Blues terminate AHL pro tryout for Lucic

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have terminated the American Hockey League professional tryout for forward Milan Lucic.

Lucic, 37, was originally signed by the Blues to a PTO prior to 2025 training camp.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound forward appeared in four preseason games, posting a goal and an assist, before being sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Upon recovery, Lucic joined the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and logged one assist and four penalty minutes in five games.

Overall, the Vancouver, British Columbia, native has dressed in 1,177 career NHL regular-season games, amassing 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) and 1,301 penalty minutes.

