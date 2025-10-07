Sundqvist week-to-week with lower-body injury

sundqvist_skate
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Oskar Sundqvist sustained a lower-body injury late in Sunday's team practice and is considered week-to-week.

"He won't be playing obviously against Minnesota [on Opening Night] or on our (first) road trip," Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said. "I don't think it's serious, but it's week-to-week."

Armstrong said Sundqvist was originally going to be part of Thursday's Opening Night lineup, but now his absence will create an opportunity for someone else.

"This isn't something we're concerned about (long term)," Armstrong reiterated. "I feel bad for him because he continually puts the work in, and one day his luck is going to turn the other way."

News Feed

Blues present new food offerings for 2025-26 season

Blues set with 23-man Opening Night roster

Skinner assigned to Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network announces enhanced features, coverage ahead of Blues season

Kerber, Marxkors team up to host Offside Hockey on Matrix Midwest

Blues turning up the volume for Opening Night

Blues assign 5 players to Springfield

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Steen added to Team Sweden management for 2026 Olympics

Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space

WNBA's Sophie Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

Luff, Schueneman assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 20 from training camp roster

Fowler agrees to 3-year extension with Blues

Blues assign 4 players to junior teams

Ways to save on Blues tickets for 2025-26

Verizon Business delivers advanced network connectivity for Blues and Enterprise Center

Jackman to be inducted into Blues Hall of Fame in 2026