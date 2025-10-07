Sundqvist week-to-week with lower-body injury

Oskar Sundqvist sustained a lower-body injury late in Sunday's team practice and is considered week-to-week.

"He won't be playing obviously against Minnesota [on Opening Night] or on our (first) road trip," Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said. "I don't think it's serious, but it's week-to-week."

Armstrong said Sundqvist was originally going to be part of Thursday's Opening Night lineup, but now his absence will create an opportunity for someone else.

"This isn't something we're concerned about (long term)," Armstrong reiterated. "I feel bad for him because he continually puts the work in, and one day his luck is going to turn the other way."