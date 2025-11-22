Blues hold off Islanders to end 4-game losing streak

Brayden Schenn and Pius Suter scored for the Blues (7-9-6), who were 0-1-3 in their previous four, including back-to-back overtime losses entering Saturday.

“It felt great. I think the boys played really hard,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “It's three games in a row in this trip where we could be undefeated, but we haven't been. But we've been resilient. We keep believing, we keep playing the right way. We got rewarded for it.”

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders (12-8-2), who had won two in a row and were coming off a seven-game road trip (6-1-0). Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.

“At the start, they may have had some pop, and then we settled in. It was a pretty good hockey game,” said Lee, the New York captain. “Both goalies played well. I thought we created a lot of good chances, and he (Binnington) had some pretty good sprawling saves, and sometimes that's the difference. We had some good looks late and kind of throughout the whole game, and Binnington was pretty solid tonight.

“I liked our game. I think we stuck with it. We didn't deviate from the style of play and our focus that we've had the last little bit here. We just didn't get the extra one tonight to get us into overtime.”

Schenn made it 1-0 by scoring on the rush just 42 seconds into the game. He beat Sorokin blocker side from high in the right face-off circle off a pass by Pavel Buchnevich.

“I just got to puck on the boards, and I saw Buchnevich in the middle,” said Dalibor Dvorsky, who earned the secondary assist on the goal. “So I just tried to give it to him, and the guys did a great job. And Schenn, I mean, great shot, obviously, and I’m happy it went in.”