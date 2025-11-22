Blues recall Mailloux from Springfield

mailloux_recall_shift4
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have recalled defenseman Logan Mailloux from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Mailloux, 22, scored two goals in five appearances with the Thunderbirds during his assignment.

The Belle River, Ontario, native has also dressed in nine games with the Blues this season, serving four penalty minutes.

Overall, Mailloux has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 17 career NHL regular-season games.

He was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, 2025.

News Feed

Blues assign Texier to Springfield

Blues assign Skinner to Springfield

Sanheim scores in OT, Flyers rally to edge Blues

Blues name DraftKings an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports operator

Blues activate Neighbours from injured reserve

Chase to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Nylander sparks Maple Leafs past Blues in OT to end skid

Blues to celebrate Faulk's 1,000 games on Nov. 29 vs. Utah

Justin Faulk: Grit, grind and 1,000 NHL games

Bowman scores 1st NHL goal, Golden Knights defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Armstrong statement on passing of John Standbrook

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive

Blues and Lyft announce nonexclusive rideshare partnership