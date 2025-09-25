Opening Night Rally set for Oct. 9

Hockey season is almost here!

To kick it off, fans are invited to an Opening Night Rally at Union Station on Oct. 9 before the St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m.

Who: Blues fans of all ages! You do NOT need a game ticket to join the fun

What: A FREE pregame celebration to hype up fans for Opening Night

When: Thursday, Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Union Station

Why: Because hockey is SO BACK

As part of Dobbs Face-Off Week, the Opening Night Rally will bring Blues Nation together to launch the 2025-26 home schedule. Blues broadcasters Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will drop by, along with Louie, Blue Crew and other special guests.

To turn up the energy, The Red Jackets will hit the stage for a live performance during the rally.

Fans can expect plenty of fun before puck drop with activities like Blues inflatables, a 50/50 raffle, and live hits from 101 ESPN. Plus, Pepsi Zero Sugar, 101 ESPN, and Anheuser-Busch will be on-site with activations and giveaways.

A limited number of Opening Night mystery pucks will also be available for purchase at the rally, so make sure to snag one before they’re gone!

Once the rally wraps up, fans with game tickets can head to Enterprise Center for Opening Night. Fans are encouraged to get inside to pack the building for warm-ups beginning at 6:30 p.m., which will immediately be followed up with a new pregame show and player introductions.

All fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 Blues wall calendar courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers.

A limited number of tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com.