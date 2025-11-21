Blues assign Skinner to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Skinner, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blues on Nov. 14, 2025. The Wyandotte, Michigan, native has also dressed in 11 games with the Thunderbirds this season, logging two points (one goal, one assist) and four penalty minutes.

Overall, Skinner has appeared in 214 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) and 253 penalty minutes.