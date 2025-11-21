Blues assign Skinner to Springfield

skinner_shift4_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have assigned defenseman Hunter Skinner to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Skinner, 24, made his NHL debut with the Blues on Nov. 14, 2025. The Wyandotte, Michigan, native has also dressed in 11 games with the Thunderbirds this season, logging two points (one goal, one assist) and four penalty minutes.

Overall, Skinner has appeared in 214 career AHL regular-season games, totaling 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) and 253 penalty minutes.

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Islanders

Blues assign Texier to Springfield

Sanheim scores in OT, Flyers rally to edge Blues

Blues name DraftKings an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports operator

Blues activate Neighbours from injured reserve

Chase to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Nylander sparks Maple Leafs past Blues in OT to end skid

Blues to celebrate Faulk's 1,000 games on Nov. 29 vs. Utah

Justin Faulk: Grit, grind and 1,000 NHL games

Bowman scores 1st NHL goal, Golden Knights defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Armstrong statement on passing of John Standbrook

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive

Blues and Lyft announce nonexclusive rideshare partnership