Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Blues to extend opening home point streak to 10

Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (7-10-7), who have lost two in a row and finished their five-game road trip 1-1-3. Binnington made 26 saves.

"We fought hard, gave ourselves a chance but disappointing to have that result," Fowler said. "But I thought our guys dug in and played for one another and gave ourselves an opportunity against a good hockey team."

Fowler gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 2:16 into the first period with their first shot on goal. After the puck bounced off the boards, Fowler took a slap shot from just outside the left face-off circle that beat Markstrom glove side.

Meier tied the game 1-1 at 11:02 when he kicked a loose puck to himself and lifted it past Binnington from in front.

"It kind of just landed perfectly, so good job by Dougie (Hamilton) getting it through I don't know how many bodies and how it bounced off to me so big goal to get us started," Meier said.

Thomas gave the Blues a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 14:37 with a snap shot from inside the left circle.

Hischier tied it 2-2 while on the power play at 8:49 of the second period when he got the rebound of a shot by Meier and tucked it between Binnington's pads.

"We gave up a goal early on in the game on the PK so we knew we had to dial it in," Hischier said. "Obviously special teams is very important in this League. We got a power-play goal as well. Games can be decided from that."