Projected Lineup: Nov. 4 vs. Montreal

Following Friday's impressive 4-1 win over the high-scoring New Jersey Devils, the St. Louis Blues will be back in action less than 24 hours later when they host the Montreal Canadiens at 6 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Because of the back-to-back games, the Blues did not practice Saturday morning, so the lineup for the game won't fully be available until closer to gametime.

For now, the projected lineup below anticipates no lineup changes with the exception of Joel Hofer starting in goal, as Jordan Binnington played Friday. If lineup changes are confirmed prior to the game, they will be updated below.