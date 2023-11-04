News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 4 vs. Montreal

hofer_binnington
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Following Friday's impressive 4-1 win over the high-scoring New Jersey Devils, the St. Louis Blues will be back in action less than 24 hours later when they host the Montreal Canadiens at 6 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Because of the back-to-back games, the Blues did not practice Saturday morning, so the lineup for the game won't fully be available until closer to gametime.

For now, the projected lineup below anticipates no lineup changes with the exception of Joel Hofer starting in goal, as Jordan Binnington played Friday. If lineup changes are confirmed prior to the game, they will be updated below.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Robert Bortuzzo

Goalie

Joel Hofer / Jordan Binnington

