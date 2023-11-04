Preview: Blues vs. Canadiens

BLUES The St. Louis Blues delivered an impressive 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night at Enterprise Center to begin their back-to-back set. The Blues outshot New Jersey - the NHL's No. 2 offense - 35-34 to get back into the win column.

"(The Devils) came hard in the third (period), but I thought we handled it well," said Blues Head Coach Craig Berube. "Overall a real good effort by everybody."

Kevin Hayes scored his first goal as a Blue, putting the Blues up 2-0 in the second period, and it eventually stood as the game-winning goal. Hayes also added an empty-net goal and empty-net assist to help put the Devils away.

The Blues will quickly turn around for the second of their four-game homestand, facing another Eastern Conference team in the Montreal Canadiens. The stay continues on Tuesday and Thursday against familiar foes Winnipeg and Arizona, respectively.

They'll face the Canadiens with a record of 4-4-1, worth nine points and fifth place in the Central Division.