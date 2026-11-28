The St. Louis Blues wrap up a busy stretch of games on Saturday when they welcome the Washington Capitals to Enterprise Center (6 p.m. CT, Blue Note+, 101 ESPN).

The Blues have points in six consecutive games (5-0-1) entering Saturday's contest, and are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Jordan Binnington would start in goal, and Ross Johnston would come in for Dalibor Dvorsky.

"This is a big, heavy group," Montgomery said the Capitals. "We felt [in Friday's 5-3 win vs. Dallas] that some of our top players were getting run physically and there was no answer for that. We don't like people trying to take advantage of us."

"Were playing a big, heavy team and we want a big, heavy lineup."