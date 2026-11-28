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BLUES Aleksanteri Kaskimaki recorded his first career multi-point game on Friday, with the game-winning goal and an assist, extending the Blues' point streak to six games.

"He's got some really underrated skill - he makes some really nice plays down low, holds onto the puck," Robert Thomas said of Kaskimaki. "He's a hard worker, he defends well, so I think there's a ton to love about his game and it's just the beginning for him."

The Stars scored three unanswered goals leading into the third period, two on the power play, before St. Louis responded with two straight of their own. Dylan Holloway scored twice, Pavel Buchnevich tallied two assists and Robert Thomas recorded his fifth three-point game of the season.

"There's a togetherness of our group right now and a belief - that togetherness that they trust each other, care for each other and find ways to say 'okay, we're going to come back and we'll get our game going again,'" said Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

The Blues' power play went 1-for-3 and Joel Hofer made 25 saves on 28 shots. With the win, the Blues extended their home winning streak to four games, improving their overall record to 9-3-1 at Enterprise Center this season.

Connor McMichael made his return to the lineup on Friday after being activated from injured reserve. Jimmy Snuggerud has been placed on IR and will be inactive against the Capitals.

CAPITALS After missing the playoffs in the spring, General Manager Chris Patrick spent nearly to the salary cap in hopes of making the Capitals a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. In June, Washington acquired forward Jordan Kyrou from the Blues in exchange for Connor McMichael, Milton Gastrin and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Forward Alex Tuch was acquired by the Capitals in a sign-and-trade with the Buffalo Sabres, inking an eight-year, $84 million contract. Tuch has 14 goals in 21 games this season.

Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and defenseman Vincent Desharnais signed with the Capitals as unrestricted free agents. Patrick also signed forwards Ryan Leonard and Justin Sourdif to eight-year contract extensions, keeping them in the Capitals' forward core for the foreseeable future.

Washington traded forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for two draft picks. Forward Brandon Duhaime and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Penguins, respectively, as free agents.

The Capitals currently sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division standings with an 11-12-0 record. Forward Dylan Strome leads the offense with 19 points in 23 games. Washington's goaltending tandem has struggled, with both Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren averaging over 3.30 goals-against per game with save percentages below .900.

Saturday's game will be the second half of a back-to-back set for Washington after a 3-2 home loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Kyrou and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are sidelined with injuries.