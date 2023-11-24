Projected Lineup: Nov. 24 vs. Nashville

Joel Hofer led the team onto the ice for pregame warm-ups Friday and is expected to start in goal when the St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Hofer is 5-2-0 this season with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .908 save-percentage. On Wednesday against Arizona, he entered the game in relief of Jordan Binnington and stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube confirmed before the game that no other lineup changes would be made.