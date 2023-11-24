News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Predators

Hayes scores game-winner after late brother's birthday

St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice shorthanded in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Ducks 3rd straight loss
St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

Kings score 4 in 1st, cruise past Blues
St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row
Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Turgeon’s Hall of Fame induction follows Little League honor
Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche
Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Projected Lineup: Nov. 24 vs. Nashville

hofer_blues_net
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Joel Hofer led the team onto the ice for pregame warm-ups Friday and is expected to start in goal when the St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Hofer is 5-2-0 this season with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .908 save-percentage. On Wednesday against Arizona, he entered the game in relief of Jordan Binnington and stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Blues Head Coach Craig Berube confirmed before the game that no other lineup changes would be made.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais - Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist

Defensemen

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Preview: Blues vs. Predators

