When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
Watch: Bally Sports, Bally Sports app
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
Tickets: Online at Ticketmaster.com
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
TEAM SNAPSHOTS
BLUES It was an eventful night for the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Wednesday. 11 goals were scored and the lead changed five times, but the Blues held their resolve to earn a 6-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Brandon Saad's two points led the Blues, and Joel Hofer stopped all 12 shots faced in relief.
The thrilling win gave the Blues a 2-2-0 record on their road trip, a positive outcome after two 5-1 losses to begin with.
"Obviously it wasn't the best game for us, but we found a way to get the W," said Alexey Toropchenko. "It's always good to have a win, but we will have to watch some video after (Thanksgiving) and clean some things up."
Toropchenko scored a shorthanded goal to take a 4-3 lead in the second period, just 33 seconds after Nick Leddy's shorthanded goal to tie the game. Despite playing the fewest shorthanded minutes in the NHL this season, the Blues share the League lead with six shorthanded goals. They are already one shy of the seven they scored throughout all of last season.
The Blues return home for Thanksgiving, hosting Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators before heading up to Chicago and Minnesota for four consecutive divisional battles.
They'll face the Predators with a record of 10-7-1, worth 21 points and fourth place in the Central.
PREDATORS After missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years, the Nashville Predators will need to improve their consistency to get back into the postseason. Their offseason was highlighted by the acquisition of veterans Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist, hoping that their contributions can help longtime Predators Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi remain competitive in the Central Division.
The Predators are building momentum heading into Friday's afternoon matchup at Enterprise Center, having won their last three games directly after a four-game losing streak. The wins came at the end of a five-game homestand, Nashville scoring four goals each in wins over Chicago, Colorado and Calgary on Wednesday night.
O'Reilly scored his ninth goal of the season in the win over the Flames, sharing the team lead with Forsberg. The former Blues captain is off to a strong start with his new club, with 17 points in 18 games this season including a hat trick on Nov. 4 and an active five-game point streak. Nyquist has his own point streak going at six games, his 11 assists this year only trailing Forsberg for the team lead.
After Friday's game, the Predators return to Brigestone Arena for a four-game homestand. From Nov. 11 to Dec. 2, the Predators will have played nine out of 10 games at home.
They'll visit the Blues with a record of 8-10-0, worth 16 points and sixth in the Central Division.
HEAD TO HEAD The Blues went 2-2-0 against the Predators last season, both wins coming at Enterprise Center including a dramatic 1-0 overtime win. This is the first matchup between the division rivals this year, the season series continuing on Feb. 17 in St. Louis and April 4 in Nashville.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLUES Brayden Schenn, whose breakaway goal on Wednesday night earned him the 600th point of his NHL career. Schenn has 24 points in 29 career games against the Predators, including the overtime winner in the 1-0 victory at Enterprise Center last year.
PREDATORS Ryan O'Reilly, playing his first game back at Enterprise Center since his trade from the Blues last season. O'Reilly, the 2019 Conn Smythe winner as the MVP of the Blues' Stanley Cup Championship playoff run, recorded 269 points in 327 games in the Blue Note.
BLUE NOTES
- After Wednesday's win in Arizona, the Blues possess the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Over the last eight full seasons, 76.5% teams in a playoff position as of Thanksgiving hold on to reach the postseason
- The Blues' franchise record for shorthanded goals in a season is 21, set back in 1975-76. At six shorthanded goals through 18 games, the Blues are currently on pace for 27 this year
- The Blues are 5-5-2 in their last 12 matchups against the Predators at a balanced zero-goal differential.
- After playing the first 17 games of the year without a single lead change for or against them, the lead changed five different times in the Blues' win over Arizona on Wednesday