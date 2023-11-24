Preview: Blues vs. Predators

BLUES It was an eventful night for the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Wednesday. 11 goals were scored and the lead changed five times, but the Blues held their resolve to earn a 6-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Brandon Saad's two points led the Blues, and Joel Hofer stopped all 12 shots faced in relief.

The thrilling win gave the Blues a 2-2-0 record on their road trip, a positive outcome after two 5-1 losses to begin with.

"Obviously it wasn't the best game for us, but we found a way to get the W," said Alexey Toropchenko. "It's always good to have a win, but we will have to watch some video after (Thanksgiving) and clean some things up."

Toropchenko scored a shorthanded goal to take a 4-3 lead in the second period, just 33 seconds after Nick Leddy's shorthanded goal to tie the game. Despite playing the fewest shorthanded minutes in the NHL this season, the Blues share the League lead with six shorthanded goals. They are already one shy of the seven they scored throughout all of last season.

The Blues return home for Thanksgiving, hosting Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators before heading up to Chicago and Minnesota for four consecutive divisional battles.

They'll face the Predators with a record of 10-7-1, worth 21 points and fourth place in the Central.