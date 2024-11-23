Projected Lineup: Nov. 23 at Islanders

GettyImages-2184669730
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are back on the road as they look to carry over momentum from Thursday's win into Saturday's battle with the New York Islanders (6:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Despite the win, Head Coach Drew Bannister will be making one change on forward and one on defense, along with mixing up some lines.

"I think tonight's going to be important for us to get off to a good start," Bannister said. "It's going to be some real good challenges for us. But build on what we did last game at home and make sure we come here ready to play from the start, grab some positives, win a hockey game and go from there."

Forward Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Matthew Kessel will re-enter the lineup, but Bannister did not say for whom. The coach did confirm Sundqvist will skate on a line with Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

"We trust him on the PK, he's a responsible player in the d-zone, he's good on faceoffs," Bannister said about Sundqvist. "So we just want him to be a solid veteran out on the ice for us that does the right things."

Jordan Binnington will get the start in net as he looks to set the franchise record for wins by a goaltender.

As Saturday's morning skate was optional, a full lineup will be available at warmups.

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Islanders

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Islanders

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Blues celebrate launch of cancer research project powered by The V Foundation through initial year of funding

Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Blues activate Robert Thomas from injured reserve

Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Necas gets 4 points, pushes streak to 13 in Hurricanes win against Blues

Schenn scores in OT, Blues rally past Bruins to end 4-game skid

Blues recall Schueneman from Springfield

Dahlin lifts Sabres to OT win against Blues

Blues recall Loof from Springfield

Pastrnak game-winner caps Bruins comeback against Blues

Fans to sing anthem at Salute to Military game on Nov. 12

Blues and Verizon launch partnership with $1 million veteran debt relief program for local veterans this holiday season

Ovechkin gets 2 goals, Capitals score 8 to ease past Blues

Veteran designs exclusive logo for Salute to Military Night

Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video