Projected Lineup: Nov. 23 at Islanders

The St. Louis Blues are back on the road as they look to carry over momentum from Thursday's win into Saturday's battle with the New York Islanders (6:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Despite the win, Head Coach Drew Bannister will be making one change on forward and one on defense, along with mixing up some lines.

"I think tonight's going to be important for us to get off to a good start," Bannister said. "It's going to be some real good challenges for us. But build on what we did last game at home and make sure we come here ready to play from the start, grab some positives, win a hockey game and go from there."

Forward Oskar Sundqvist and defenseman Matthew Kessel will re-enter the lineup, but Bannister did not say for whom. The coach did confirm Sundqvist will skate on a line with Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.

"We trust him on the PK, he's a responsible player in the d-zone, he's good on faceoffs," Bannister said about Sundqvist. "So we just want him to be a solid veteran out on the ice for us that does the right things."

Jordan Binnington will get the start in net as he looks to set the franchise record for wins by a goaltender.

As Saturday's morning skate was optional, a full lineup will be available at warmups.