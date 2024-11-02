Projected Lineup: Nov. 2 vs. Toronto

The Blues look to get back in the win column Saturday night as they return home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Head Coach Craig Berube (6 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to once again shake up the forward lines and make one change to the defensive pairings following Thursday’s 2-1 loss in Philadelphia. Projected lines and parings are based on Friday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

“I think we played well but I still think we can do more. I think as a team, when things aren’t going well, you have to be able to change things up – you have to change things on the fly, but you have to re-adjust after games to give yourself the best chance to win,” Bannister said. “It’s important when guys play well that we give them an opportunity, and if some guys aren’t playing well, then they might move down the lineup at times.”

Captain Brayden Schenn will move back to the middle alongside Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou, while Pavel Buchnevich will center Brandon Saad and Jake Neighbours.

Alexey Toropchenko is expected to move up to the third line with Radek Faksa and Zack Bolduc, while Alexandre Texier will join the fourth line with Oskar Sundqvist and Nathan Walker.

Additionally, defenseman P.O Joseph will draw back into the lineup in place of the Scott Perunovich.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Pavel Buchnevich – Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway – Brayden Schenn – Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko – Radek Faksa – Zack Bolduc

Alexandre Texier – Oskar Sundqvist – Nathan Walker

Defense

Ryan Suter – Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

P.O Joseph – Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Jordan Binnington