Blues recall Dvorsky from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Dalibor Dvorsky from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the Blues listed forward Pavel Buchnevich as day-to-day with an illness.

Dvorsky, 19, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 10 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

This season, his first professional campaign in North America, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound forward has dressed in 57 games for the Thunderbirds, sharing third among AHL rookies with 20 goals and ranking fifth with 43 points. He also represented Springfield at the 2025 AHL All-Star Game in February.

In international play, the Zvolen native captained Slovakia at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championships, leading the team with nine points (five goals, four assists) in five tournament games. Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, he spent the majority of 2023-24 season with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves where he tallied 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 regular-season games while earning 2024 OHL First All-Star Team honors.

Buchnevich, 29, is currently in his fourth season with the Blues after being acquired via trade from the New York Rangers on July 23, 2021. The Cherepovets, Russia, native has collected 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 68 games this season.