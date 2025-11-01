Projected Lineup: Nov. 1 at Columbus

No major lineup changes are expected as the St. Louis Blues prepare to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Nationwide Arena (6 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

As the Blues try to fight their way out of a losing streak, Head Coach Jim Montgomery is looking for some of his top players to step up. That includes forwards Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich.

"I want them to have more of an impact in the game, offensively and defensively," Montgomery said. "They're go-to players. They're extremely skilled individuals that we need - with the current state, with [Robert] Thomas out and [Jake] Neighbours out - we need them to elevate their game just because that's what our team needs right now."

Centering the second line with Kyrou is rookie forward Dalibor Dvorsky, who's expected to suit up for his second game of the season (and fourth overall) after being recalled on Wednesday. Dvorsky played 16:36 against Vancouver and was an even plus/minus with two shots on goal.

"I thought he had a very good game, very impactful," Montgomery said. "He was part of a bunch of opportunities that could have produced more. And I think the more comfortable he gets with the speed and the pace of the NHL, the more, with his skillset, he's going to be able to put some of those chances away."

The team held an optional morning skate Saturday morning at Nationwide Arena. Joel Hofer left the ice first, indicating he was tonight's likely starter.

The projected lines and defense pairings below are based on Friday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.