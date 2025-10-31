Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

THE OPPONENT

After finishing just short of the postseason in 2024-25, the Blue Jackets are entering 2025-26 with real momentum. Their offense exploded last year — setting a franchise record for goals, led by emerging stars like Kirill Marchenko and Adam Fantilli — and the core returns mostly intact. On the back end and between the pipes, continuity and development are key themes: veterans such as Zach Werenski anchor the blue line, while younger talent and goaltending are poised to take a step forward. With their youthful roster gaining experience and their coach’s system settling in, the Blue Jackets are positioned to turn promise into performance.

The Blues and Blue Jackets face off for the first time this season Saturday. The Blues have played Columbus evenly in recent years, going 5-5-1 in their last 11 meetings and 3-3-1 in their last seven trips to Nationwide Arena. Jordan Kyrou paced the Blues with three points (1g, 2a) against the Jackets last season, while Colton Parayko added a pair of goals. Saturday’s matchup marks the first of two meetings between the teams this season—the next coming Jan. 31 in St. Louis—as the Blues look to claim two points.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 1 at CBJ, 6 p.m. CT

Jan. 31 vs. CBJ, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets