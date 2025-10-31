Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

After a thrilling back-and-forth battle that ended in a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver, the Blues are wasting no time getting back to work. The team heads to Columbus looking to carry over the intensity and energy from their home performance into a one-game road trip. With confidence building and points within reach, St. Louis will look to make this stop in Ohio a winning one before returning home on Monday.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 3-6-2
  • Power Play: 25.0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 70.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.91 / 4.27
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 26.7 / 24.7
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.3
BLUE JACKETS
  • Record: 6-4-0
  • PP: 17.4 percent
  • PK: 65.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.40 / 3.10
  • Shots for / against per game: 32.6 / 33.0
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 52.6

STL@CBJ: Schenn closes the score gap

THE OPPONENT

After finishing just short of the postseason in 2024-25, the Blue Jackets are entering 2025-26 with real momentum. Their offense exploded last year — setting a franchise record for goals, led by emerging stars like Kirill Marchenko and Adam Fantilli — and the core returns mostly intact. On the back end and between the pipes, continuity and development are key themes: veterans such as Zach Werenski anchor the blue line, while younger talent and goaltending are poised to take a step forward. With their youthful roster gaining experience and their coach’s system settling in, the Blue Jackets are positioned to turn promise into performance.

The Blues and Blue Jackets face off for the first time this season Saturday. The Blues have played Columbus evenly in recent years, going 5-5-1 in their last 11 meetings and 3-3-1 in their last seven trips to Nationwide Arena. Jordan Kyrou paced the Blues with three points (1g, 2a) against the Jackets last season, while Colton Parayko added a pair of goals. Saturday’s matchup marks the first of two meetings between the teams this season—the next coming Jan. 31 in St. Louis—as the Blues look to claim two points.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 1 at CBJ, 6 p.m. CT
Jan. 31 vs. CBJ, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets

VAN@STL: Snuggerud snipes a PPG

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES

Rookie forward Jimmy Snuggerud continues to impress in his first full NHL season, emerging as one of the Blues’ most dynamic young threats. He netted his fourth goal of the year on Thursday against Vancouver—a power-play tally that further cemented his place among the league’s top rookies. Snuggerud leads the Blues and ranks second among all NHL rookies with four power-play points (2g, 2a), while his four goals share the rookie lead overall. With seven points in his last 10 games and a knack for timely scoring—including two game-winning goals—Snuggerud’s confidence and offensive instincts make him a player to keep an eye on as the Blues head to Columbus.

BLUE JACKETS

Kirill Marchenko has been a driving force for Columbus to start the season, posting 10 points (5g, 5a) through his first 10 games. Skating on the Blue Jackets’ top line alongside Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Monahan, Marchenko has helped the trio dominate at even strength, outscoring opponents 8-1 and controlling over 55 percent of goals at 5-on-5. The 25-year-old winger combines size, speed, and a dangerous release, making him a key offensive threat the Blues will need to keep in check Saturday.

BLUE NOTES

  • Thursday was the eighth time in Cam Fowler’s career that he has posted two power play assists in a game and just the second time both were primary power play assists (also Jan. 7, 2011 vs. Columbus).
  • Dylan Holloway scored his second goal of the season on Thursday vs. Vancouver and has four points in his last five games.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Nov. 3 - Blues vs. Oilers | Tickets
  • Nov. 5 - Blues at Capitals
  • Nov. 6 - Blues at Sabres

