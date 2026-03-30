Projected Lineup: March 30 at San Jose

projected_Hofer
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues begin a four-game road trip on Monday night in San Jose, where they look to sweep the season series with the San Jose Sharks (9 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

With a win, the Blues would match a franchise record for road wins (7) and road points (15) in a single calendar month.

The club has also put itself back in playoff contention with their recent hot streak (10-1-2 in the last 13 games). As of Monday morning, the Blues were just four points out of a Wild Card spot - with two games in hand on the Nashville Predators, who hold the final playoff position in the Western Conference.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery held an optional skate on Monday in San Jose. He did confirm that his forward and defense pairings will not change, but Joel Hofer would start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Pius Suter

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Holl

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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