Preview: Blues at Sharks

Preview_SJS
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Into the shark tank:

The St. Louis Blues hit the road to open a four-game Western Conference trip, beginning with a rematch against the San Jose Sharks. Just four days after a 2–1 overtime win over San Jose, the Blues arrive riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a dominant 5–1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

St. Louis has surged in March and remains four points out of a Wild Card spot, tied with San Jose at 73 points with 10 games to play. The Blues have gone 10-1-2 this month, tied with Buffalo for the most wins and most points in the NHL for the month of March.

San Jose returns home to open a six-game homestand after a 3–2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sharks have gone 5–6–3 in March, and, like the Blues, remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. With both teams chasing the postseason, St. Louis looks to keep the Sharks at bay and sink them once again in this key matchup.

🕒 When: Monday, March 30 at 9 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: SAP Center in San Jose, CA
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

SJS@STL: Dvorsky opens the scoring for the Blues

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Sharks will meet for their third and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 2-0-0 against San Jose this season, winning both games in overtime.
  • The Blues are 12-4-5 against Pacific Division teams this season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

March 6 at SJS | STL 3, SJS 2 OT

March 26 vs. SJS | STL 2, SJS 1 OT

March 30 at SJS, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JORDAN KYROU

Jordan Kyrou was named Second Star of the Game in the Blues’ last matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, picking up two assists. He has four points in his last four games (2g, 2a) and leads the team with 153 shots on goal. Kyrou ranks third on the Blues in points (39), fourth in assists (22) and is tied for first in goals (17) alongside Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway. 

SHARKS: IGOR CHERNYSHOV

Left winger Igor Chernyshov was named First Star in San Jose’s last matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring two goals for his first multi-goal NHL game. He has five points (2g, 3a) in his last five games and has emerged as a key offensive contributor for the Sharks during their late-season push.

TOR@STL: Holl nets first goal as a Blue

BLUES BUZZ

  • With a win Monday in San Jose, the Blues would match their franchise record for road wins (7) and road points (15) in a calendar month.
  • Since March 1, Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 10 assists, shares the team lead with 15 points (Holloway/Snuggerud) and ranks first in the NHL with a +18 rating.
  • With 39 points, Jimmy Snuggerud is putting up the best rookie season for the Blues since T.J. Oshie (39) and Patrik Berglund (47) in 2008-2009.

UP NEXT

  • April 1 - Blues at Kings
  • April 3 - Blues at Ducks
  • April 5 - Blues at Avalanche

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