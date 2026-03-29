Preview: Blues at Sharks

Into the shark tank:

The St. Louis Blues hit the road to open a four-game Western Conference trip, beginning with a rematch against the San Jose Sharks. Just four days after a 2–1 overtime win over San Jose, the Blues arrive riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a dominant 5–1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

St. Louis has surged in March and remains four points out of a Wild Card spot, tied with San Jose at 73 points with 10 games to play. The Blues have gone 10-1-2 this month, tied with Buffalo for the most wins and most points in the NHL for the month of March.

San Jose returns home to open a six-game homestand after a 3–2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sharks have gone 5–6–3 in March, and, like the Blues, remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. With both teams chasing the postseason, St. Louis looks to keep the Sharks at bay and sink them once again in this key matchup.