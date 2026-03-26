Projected Lineup: March 26 vs. San Jose

Projected Lineup_Dvorsky
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas will not play and Dalibor Dvorsky will center the top line for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. 

Thomas, who left Tuesday's game against Washington with an injury, is considered day-to-day, according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery. 

The team's morning skate at Enterprise Center was optional, but Montgomery provided updates on what the lineup will look like when the Blues face the San Jose Sharks tonight. 

With Dvorsky moving up, Pius Suter will take the center spot on the third line. Nathan Walker will slot in on the fourth line wing. Additionally Matthew Kessel will go in for Justin Holl on defense.

Goaltender Joel Hofer gets the nod in net. 

The puck drops at 7 p.m. for Blues vs. Sharks at Enterprise Center. Fans can tune in on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest or listen on 101 ESPN or in the Blues App.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg - Pius Suter - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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