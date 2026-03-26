Projected Lineup: March 26 vs. San Jose

Robert Thomas will not play and Dalibor Dvorsky will center the top line for the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Thomas, who left Tuesday's game against Washington with an injury, is considered day-to-day, according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

The team's morning skate at Enterprise Center was optional, but Montgomery provided updates on what the lineup will look like when the Blues face the San Jose Sharks tonight.

With Dvorsky moving up, Pius Suter will take the center spot on the third line. Nathan Walker will slot in on the fourth line wing. Additionally Matthew Kessel will go in for Justin Holl on defense.

Goaltender Joel Hofer gets the nod in net.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. for Blues vs. Sharks at Enterprise Center. Fans can tune in on FanDuel Sports Network Midwest or listen on 101 ESPN or in the Blues App.