Preview: Blues vs. Sharks

Preview_SJS
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Reelin’ in the Sharks:

The St. Louis Blues continue their three-game homestand Thursday as the San Jose Sharks swim into Enterprise Center. After opening the stretch with a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals, St. Louis looks to keep building momentum on home ice.

The Blues have been sharp defensively, allowing just 1.55 goals per game in March, the lowest mark in the NHL, while also posting an 87.9 percent penalty kill, ranking third in the league. With 69 points in the standings, St. Louis sits just one point behind San Jose, though the Blues have played one more game.

The Sharks arrive on the second stop of a three-game road trip after a 6–3 loss to the Nashville Predators and have dropped their last five games. With both teams chasing position, the Blues have a prime chance to stay hot and sink the Sharks on home ice.

🕒 When: Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@SJS: Thomas buries an OT winner

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Sharks will meet for their second of three matchups this season.
  • The Blues are 3-1-1 in their last five games against San Jose.
  • The Blues are 11-4-5 against Pacific Division teams this season.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

March 6 at SJS | STL 3, SJS 2 OT

March 26 vs. SJS, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

March 30 at SJS, 9 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: OTTO STENBERG

Otto Stenberg is finding his groove since his recall on March 9, earning First Star honors against Washington after scoring his first goal at Enterprise Center and recording his first NHL fight. With nine points (2g, 7a) in 24 games, the rookie continues to bring energy and a spark to the Blues lineup.

SHARKS: DMITRY ORLOV

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov has been producing from the blue line, recording goals in two of his last five games, including a Second Star performance on March 21 against Philadelphia. He leads all Sharks defensemen with 29 points and ranks fourth on the team with 26 assists.

WSH@STL: Stenberg scores to make it 2-0

BLUES BUZZ

  • On Thursday, Doug Armstrong will serve his 1,230th game as the Blues GM, matching Frank Selke Sr. (Montreal) for 16th all-time among GMs for games with a single franchise.
  • Joel Hofer earned his sixth shutout of the season on Tuesday. He now ranks second in the NHL (1. Ilya Sorokin, 7) and has the most by a Blues goaltender in a season since Jake Allen posted six shutouts in 2015–16.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud scored his fifth game-winning goal on Tuesday, leading all NHL rookies and sharing the second-most by a rookie in a single season in franchise history (1. Jim Campbell, 6 GWG in 1996–97).

UP NEXT

  • March 28 - Blues vs. Leafs | Tickets
  • March 30 - Blues at Sharks 
  • April 1 - Blues at Kings

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