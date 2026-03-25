Preview: Blues vs. Sharks

Reelin’ in the Sharks:

The St. Louis Blues continue their three-game homestand Thursday as the San Jose Sharks swim into Enterprise Center. After opening the stretch with a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals, St. Louis looks to keep building momentum on home ice.

The Blues have been sharp defensively, allowing just 1.55 goals per game in March, the lowest mark in the NHL, while also posting an 87.9 percent penalty kill, ranking third in the league. With 69 points in the standings, St. Louis sits just one point behind San Jose, though the Blues have played one more game.

The Sharks arrive on the second stop of a three-game road trip after a 6–3 loss to the Nashville Predators and have dropped their last five games. With both teams chasing position, the Blues have a prime chance to stay hot and sink the Sharks on home ice.