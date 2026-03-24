Projected Lineup: March 24 vs. Washington

It was a lively morning skate for the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday as the team prepares to host the Washington Capitals (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

While the team didn't run lines at Enterprise Center, we have an idea of what the lineup may look like based on Monday's practice.

Jonatan Berggren was skating on the third line in place of Jonathan Drouin at Centene Community Ice Center, indicating he could return to the lineup tonight. He practiced on a line with Dalibor Dvorsky and Otto Stenberg.

The remaining lines and defense pairings were the same as Saturday's game, a 3-1 win in Vancouver.

Goaltender Joel Hofer is expected to get the start in net.