Projected Lineup: March 24 vs. Washington

Projected Lineup
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

It was a lively morning skate for the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday as the team prepares to host the Washington Capitals (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

While the team didn't run lines at Enterprise Center, we have an idea of what the lineup may look like based on Monday's practice. 

Jonatan Berggren was skating on the third line in place of Jonathan Drouin at Centene Community Ice Center, indicating he could return to the lineup tonight. He practiced on a line with Dalibor Dvorsky and Otto Stenberg. 

The remaining lines and defense pairings were the same as Saturday's game, a 3-1 win in Vancouver.

Goaltender Joel Hofer is expected to get the start in net.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko - Jack Finley - Pius Suter

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Holl

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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