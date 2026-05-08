3 Blues named to IIHF World Championship rosters

Three St. Louis Blues players have been named to their countries' rosters for the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Forwards Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas will represent Team Canada, while Oskar Sundqvist will dress for Team Sweden.

The tournament is set to run from May 15–31 in Fribourg and Zurich, Switzerland.

Holloway, 24, recorded 51 points (22 goals, 29 assists) in 59 games with the Blues this season and signed a five-year contract extension with the Blues on May 1. From the end of the Olympic break to the end of the regular-season, he led the NHL with a +26 rating and shared seventh overall with 34 points. The Calgary, Alberta native has represented Canada three times previously, including the 2021 U-20 World Junior Championship, where he helped the team capture the silver medal. Overall, Holloway has appeared in 225 career NHL regular-season games, tallying 132 points (57 goals, 75 assists) and 86 penalty minutes.

Thomas, 26, appeared in 64 games for the Blues this season, leading the team with 25 goals, 39 assists, 64 points, and a +22 rating. Thomas reached the 60-point plateau for the fifth straight season, becoming just the second Blue in the last 24 seasons to accomplish that feat. A native of Aurora, Ontario, Thomas has represented Canada twice previously, including the 2018 U-20 World Junior Championship, where he led Canada to the gold medal. Overall, he has dressed in 530 career NHL regular-season games, posting 460 points (132 goals, 328 assists) and 172 penalty minutes.

Sundqvist, 32, appeared in 52 games for the Blues this season, recording 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 26 penalty minutes. The Boden native previously represented Sweden at the 2014 U-20 World Junior Championship, where he helped the team capture the silver medal. Overall, Sundqvist had dressed in 545 career NHL regular-season games over 11 seasons, posting 181 points (67 goals, 114 assists) and 231 penalty minutes.