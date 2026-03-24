Preview: Blues vs. Capitals

Preview_WSH
By Sophie Femrite / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Capitals come to town:

The St. Louis Blues return home for a three-game stretch, opening with a matchup against the Washington Capitals. After playing four of their last five games on the road, St. Louis comes back to Enterprise Center following a 3–1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues finished the road trip 1–1-1 but hope to build on their recent strong play as they settle back into home ice.

Washington enters the matchup after a four-game homestand in which they went 2-0–2, most recently falling 3–2 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche. The Capitals now begin a three-game road trip, all against Western Conference opponents, starting in St. Louis as they look to regain momentum.

🕒 When: Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@WSH: Toropchenko scores SHG

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Capitals will meet for their second and final matchup of the season.
  • The Blues are 5-2-1 in their last eight games against Eastern Conference opponents.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 5 at WSH | WSH 6, STL 1

March 24 vs. WSH, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: PAVEL BUCHNEVICH

Forward Pavel Buchnevich is coming off a strong performance, earning First Star honors after recording a goal and an assist on Saturday and earning the 500th point of his career. Buchnevich has totaled 12 points (7g, 5a) over his last 14 games. He ranks second on the team in points (42) and assists (26), while his 16 goals are tied for the team lead.

CAPITALS: ALEX OVECHKIN

Forward Alex Ovechkin continues to lead the Capitals’ offense, pacing the team in points (53) and goals (26) while ranking third in assists (27). On Sunday he became the second player in NHL history, alongside Wayne Gretzky, to record 1,000 combined goals across the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

STL@VAN: Buchnevich fires a one-timer to score

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues are 7-3-2 at Enterprise Center since the start of 2026.
  • The Blues have allowed just 1.70 goals-against per game in March, the fewest in the NHL.
  • Logan Mailloux recorded his fourth and fifth assists of the season on Saturday at Vancouver, his first career multi-point game.

UP NEXT

  • March 26 - Blues vs. Sharks | Tickets
  • March 28 - Blues vs. Leafs | Tickets
  • March 30 - Blues at Sharks

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