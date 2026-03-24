Preview: Blues vs. Capitals

Capitals come to town:

The St. Louis Blues return home for a three-game stretch, opening with a matchup against the Washington Capitals. After playing four of their last five games on the road, St. Louis comes back to Enterprise Center following a 3–1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues finished the road trip 1–1-1 but hope to build on their recent strong play as they settle back into home ice.

Washington enters the matchup after a four-game homestand in which they went 2-0–2, most recently falling 3–2 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche. The Capitals now begin a three-game road trip, all against Western Conference opponents, starting in St. Louis as they look to regain momentum.