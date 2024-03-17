Projected Lineup: March 17 vs. Anaheim

Coming off a shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to make only one lineup change ahead of a Sunday evening matchup against the Anaheim Ducks - and that's Joel Hofer in net due to the back-to-back contests.

The puck drops Sunday at 6 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

“It’s an important game for us… we can’t look at the standings and where Anaheim is right now and think that this is gonna be an easy game for us,” Bannister said after an optional Sunday-morning skate. “They’re a rested hockey team, they didn’t play yesterday. For us to think this would be an easy game for us, would be wrong, and it’s too important for us to think that.”

After gaining a point Saturday night, the Blues are just four points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 15 games to go.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc - Pavel Buchnevich - Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Joel Hofer