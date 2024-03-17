Projected Lineup: March 17 vs. Anaheim

GettyImages-2068298309
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Coming off a shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to make only one lineup change ahead of a Sunday evening matchup against the Anaheim Ducks - and that's Joel Hofer in net due to the back-to-back contests.

The puck drops Sunday at 6 p.m. (Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

“It’s an important game for us… we can’t look at the standings and where Anaheim is right now and think that this is gonna be an easy game for us,” Bannister said after an optional Sunday-morning skate. “They’re a rested hockey team, they didn’t play yesterday. For us to think this would be an easy game for us, would be wrong, and it’s too important for us to think that.”

After gaining a point Saturday night, the Blues are just four points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 15 games to go.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Pavel Buchnevich - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Ducks

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Ducks

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Armstrong named Hockey Canada GM for 2026 Winter Olympics

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

Kessel signs two-year contract extension

Dean's story continues with first NHL call-up

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins

Blues recall Dean from Springfield

Blues recall Kessel from Springfield

Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues

Blues stand pat at 2024 Trade Deadline

Meier scores hat trick, helps Devils defeat Blues for 1st win under Green

Sundqvist signs two-year extension with Blues

Trade Deadline decisions loom for Armstrong

Islanders storm past Blues, win 4th in row

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Flyers in shootout

Armstrong becomes 11th general manager to reach 800 wins

Blue Note Cup crowns 2024 champions