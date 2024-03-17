Preview: Blues vs. Ducks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues are feeling lucky this St. Patrick's Day, securing their third win in a row Saturday night against Minnesota. It took longer than they'd hoped, but the Blues pulled out a win in a shootout.

The Blues were leading 2-1 for most of the third period, but a late goal from Kirill Kaprizov sent the game into overtime, followed by a shootout. Both Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, while Jordan Binnington stood tall to close out the game. Binnington made 21 of 23 saves in the win.

The Blues will want to maintain their momentum as they continue a four-game homestand. Colorado comes to Enterprise Center on Tuesday, and then St. Louis leaves for matchups in Ottawa and Minnesota.

With the win, the Blues (35-29-3) are inching closer to a playoff berth. They're still a point behind Minnesota, but they're only four points behind Vegas. While the Golden Knights hold the final Wild Card spot, they've been faltering, going 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

For the Blues, games against struggling teams like the Ducks are their best chance to overtake Vegas.