Projected Lineup: March 11 at Boston

schenn_projected
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With the St. Louis Blues searching for more offense, Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister is trying to find some by making a few adjustments to his top forward lines for Monday’s matchup with the Boston Bruins (6 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Pavel Buchnevich will move off the first line to instead center a second line with Zack Bolduc and Jake Neighbours, while Brayden Schenn will move up to the first line with Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.

“We’re struggling to score 5-on-5, so I wanted to spread that out and see if we can get some extra offense from at least those top two lines,” Bannister said.

Bannister is also making a few changes on defense. Matthew Kessel, who was recalled from Springfield on Sunday, will be back in the lineup in place of Marco Scandella. Kessel will play on a pairing with Torey Krug, while Justin Faulk will shift to the third pairing with Scott Perunovich.

“(Kessel) played well when he was here for us, went back to Springfield, played very well and I think him and Kruger have played well together,” Bannister said. “It gives us three real good D pairings.”

Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Pavel Buchnevich - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Joel Hofer

