Preview: Blues at Bruins

BLUES The St. Louis Blues will be happy to get out of the Tri-State area as their five-game road trip ends in Boston. After winning in Philadelphia, the Blues have lost three games in a row to the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, respectively.

On Saturday night, the Blues took a 4-0 loss in Madison Square Garden. It was the third time they've been blanked this season. Between six penalties, being outshot 39-26 or not scoring once on Igor Shesterkin, the Blues didn't have many positives to take with them from the Big Apple.

"If you're losing, you at least want to go down swinging," Blues Captain Brayden Schenn said after the game. "Right now, we're just not generating enough offensively."

The Blues have struggled to get anything at 5-on-5 play. They have only 112 even-strength goals this season, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in the NHL - only the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks have fewer.

"We'll keep on working on it," Schenn said. "This group's definitely not going to quit, and there's still a lot of hockey left. We've just got to find a way to turn up the confidence in this room."

The Blues (32-29-3) are falling out of the Wild Card race in the Western Conference, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights - who hold the final spot - by eight points. They have a ways to go if they want to climb back into playoff contention, but it's not out of the question.

The Blues finally return from the road trip on Wednesday, coming back to Enterprise Center to host the Los Angeles Kings.