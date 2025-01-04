Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 at Columbus

The St. Louis Blues will play their second game in as many days as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 6 p.m. (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The team traveled to Ohio late Friday night and did not skate Saturday morning, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery shared some details on tonight's lineup during his pregame media availability. Here's what we know:

Forward Oskar Sundqvist, who missed Friday's game with an illness, will be a game-time decision. Montgomery said they will see how he is in warmups then make a decision.

Defenseman Justin Faulk (upper-body injury) will miss his second straight game. Montgomery said both he and forward Radek Faksa (lower-body injury) are expected to practice with the team on Monday.

Joel Hofer will get the start in net.

While the Blues have not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season, Montgomery has with Boston and noted two important factors about the opponent.

"This is a really good, young team that is making a lot of plays," Montgomery said. "And then the big thing is [Zach] Werenski on the back-end, how much he's driving this team."

Projected forward lines and defense pairings will be available at warmups.