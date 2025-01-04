Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 at Columbus

GettyImages-2189884522
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): Oskar Sundqvist (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday in Columbus. Below's article has been updated with forward lines and defensive pairings based on warmups.

The St. Louis Blues will play their second game in as many days as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 6 p.m. (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The team traveled to Ohio late Friday night and did not skate Saturday morning, but Head Coach Jim Montgomery shared some details on tonight's lineup during his pregame media availability. Here's what we know:

  • Forward Oskar Sundqvist, who missed Friday's game with an illness, will be a game-time decision. Montgomery said they will see how he is in warmups then make a decision.
  • Defenseman Justin Faulk (upper-body injury) will miss his second straight game. Montgomery said both he and forward Radek Faksa (lower-body injury) are expected to practice with the team on Monday.
  • Joel Hofer will get the start in net.

While the Blues have not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season, Montgomery has with Boston and noted two important factors about the opponent.

"This is a really good, young team that is making a lot of plays," Montgomery said. "And then the big thing is [Zach] Werenski on the back-end, how much he's driving this team."

Projected forward lines and defense pairings will be available at warmups.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Oskar Sundqvist - Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko - Nathan Walker - Alexandre Texier

Defense

Ryan Suter - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Cam Fowler
Tyler Tucker - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Related Content

Preview: Blues at Blue Jackets

News Feed

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Blues announce activations for Pride Night on Jan. 9

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

NHL announces Blues Quarter-Century teams

Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

Winter Classic: By the Numbers

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Binnington hits home run with Winter Classic mask design

Thomas scores twice, Blues defeat Predators

Holloway scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blues shut out Red Wings

Barkov scores late, Panthers top Blues in OT for 3rd straight win

Projected Lineup: Dec. 20 at Florida

Ellis named to Team Canada for 2024 Spengler Cup

Preview: Blues at Panthers

Franchise-record 9 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues

Blues recall Tucker from Springfield