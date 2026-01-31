Projected Lineup: Jan. 31 vs. Blue Jackets 

Projected Lineup
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

The Blues will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the last home matchup before the Olympic break Saturday (6 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 101 ESPN, Blues App), and will again have several game-time decisions according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Jake Neighbours, Jimmy Snuggerud and Pius Suter — the first two of which did not participate in Friday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center due to soreness — will all be game-time decisions on Saturday. All three participated in Saturday morning's optional skate at Enterprise Center.

"They're all right now taking the optional [skate], and we'll know for sure [later]. We want all three to play, they want to play, so we'll have a definitive answer here shortly," Montgomery said Saturday morning.

Pius Suter has not played since Dec. 27 against Nashville, when he sustained a right-ankle injury that's kept him out of the lineup for the past five weeks, but Montgomery said after Friday's practice that "if he feels good [Saturday] like he did this morning... then he'll be a player."

In the case that Suter, Neighbours or Snuggerud is not ready to play, forward Matt Luff was recalled under emergency conditions from the Springfield Thunderbirds again Friday morning.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net.

When lines and defense pairings for Saturday's matchup are confirmed at warmups, they will be listed here.

