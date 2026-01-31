Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

Momentum on the Line:

The St. Louis Blues close out their four-game homestand Saturday night at Enterprise Center, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus arrives on a four-game winning streak after a 4–2 victory in Chicago on Friday, with St. Louis serving as the second stop of a three-game road trip before the Blue Jackets return home ahead of the break.

The Blues sit at 1-1-1 through the homestand and are looking to finish the stretch on a high note before heading out for two road games of their own. St. Louis is coming off a strong statement win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, a performance that showed resilience and timely execution in a high-pressure matchup.

Columbus sits fourth in the Metropolitan Division, just two points out of a Wild Card spot. With both teams playing with momentum and postseason positioning in mind, Saturday’s contest sets the tone. The Blues will aim to carry over their energy from Thursday while testing a Blue Jackets group that has found its rhythm and confidence during its recent surge.