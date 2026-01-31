Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets

By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

Momentum on the Line:

The St. Louis Blues close out their four-game homestand Saturday night at Enterprise Center, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus arrives on a four-game winning streak after a 4–2 victory in Chicago on Friday, with St. Louis serving as the second stop of a three-game road trip before the Blue Jackets return home ahead of the break.

The Blues sit at 1-1-1 through the homestand and are looking to finish the stretch on a high note before heading out for two road games of their own. St. Louis is coming off a strong statement win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, a performance that showed resilience and timely execution in a high-pressure matchup.

Columbus sits fourth in the Metropolitan Division, just two points out of a Wild Card spot. With both teams playing with momentum and postseason positioning in mind, Saturday’s contest sets the tone. The Blues will aim to carry over their energy from Thursday while testing a Blue Jackets group that has found its rhythm and confidence during its recent surge.

🕒 When: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

STL@CBJ: Bjugstad buries puck into net

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Blue Jackets will meet for their second and final matchup of the season. The Blue Jackets won the first matchup of the season, 3-2, on Nov. 1 in Columbus.
  • The Blues are 5-6-1 in their last 12 games against Columbus and 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 1 at CBJ | CBJ 3, STL 2

Jan. 31 vs. CBJ, 6 p.m. CT | Tickets

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JIMMY SNUGGERUD

Jimmy Snuggerud scored his eighth goal of the season on a power play with just nine seconds remaining Thursday against Florida. The tally marked the latest go-ahead goal in regulation by a rookie in franchise history and extended his career-long, three-game point streak (1g, 3a). Snuggerud’s ability to deliver in high-pressure situations has quickly made him a player to watch.

BLUE JACKETS: CHARLIE COYLE

Charlie Coyle enters the matchup riding a hot streak after recording a hat trick and four-point night (3g, 1a) in Friday’s win over Chicago. He has nine points in his last three games (5g, 4a) and ranks third on the Blue Jackets with 39 points (15g, 24a) in 53 games this season. Coyle’s recent scoring surge makes him a key offensive threat to watch.

FLA@STL: Snuggerud scores game-winning goal

BLUES BUZZ

  • The Blues have scored a power-play goal in four of their last five games.
  • Justin Faulk recorded his 15th and 16th assists of the season on Thursday vs. Florida and has a three-game assist streak (4a), one shy of his career-high.
  • Jordan Kyrou recorded three points (1g, 2a) on Thursday vs. Florida, including an assist on Snuggerud’s go-ahead goal with nine seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

  • Feb. 2 - Blues at Predators
  • Feb. 4 - Blues at Stars
  • Feb. 26 - Blues vs. Kraken

