Projected Lineup: Jan. 3 vs. Ottawa

By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

After closing out 2024 with a 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the Winter Classic, the Blues return home to open the 2025 slate with a Friday night faceoff against the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Coming off a three-point performance (1G, 2A) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, defenseman Justin Faulk did not practice with the team Thursday and will be a game-time decision Friday night according to Head Coach Jim Montgomery.

Additionally, Oskar Sundqvist will not be available for tonight’s game due to illness. Mathieu Joseph will re-enter the lineup in his absence, centering Jake Neighbours and Zack Bolduc on the third line.

“[From Matheiu] I need to see more tenacity, checking-wise… creating more turnovers… the way I kind of see Walker and Toropchenko,” Jim Montgomery said. “He’s gotta get to that same area.”

Following Friday’s home matchup, the Blues will head on the road to face Columbus in a back-to-back. Jim Montgomery has confirmed that netminders Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer will split the games, but declined to confirm who will appear tonight at home.

“They might dump pucks in, they might do something different on the power play depending on who’s in net… that’s why [I won't say].”

Today's projected lineup is based on Thursday's practice lines at Centene Community Ice Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Mathieu Joseph - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Nathan Walker - Alexandre Texier

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Ryan Suter
Tyler Tucker - Scott Perunovich
Justin Faulk*

Goalie

Jordan Binnington/Joel Hofer

*game-time decision

